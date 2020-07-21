Lynch & Associates IN Has $9.84 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,358,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after buying an additional 19,696 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 487.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,577,000 after purchasing an additional 54,181 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.17. 924,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,120. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.94. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

