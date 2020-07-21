Lynch & Associates IN Increases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,096 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in CVS Health by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 378.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 365,797 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,043,000 after purchasing an additional 289,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,675,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,244,448. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

