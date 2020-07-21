Lynch & Associates IN Purchases 1,016 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $637,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,519,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,722,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $65.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $899,413.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,935 shares of company stock worth $4,173,275 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.18.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

