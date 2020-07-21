Lynch & Associates IN Sells 3,737 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lynch & Associates IN trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,349,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,471,000 after buying an additional 1,917,516 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,126,000 after buying an additional 8,916,236 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after buying an additional 1,943,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,969,000 after buying an additional 58,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,741,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,470,000 after buying an additional 86,437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.15. 2,338,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,451,595. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.02.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

