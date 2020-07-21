Manitex Capital Inc. (CVE:MNX) Director Purchases C$36,000.00 in Stock

Manitex Capital Inc. (CVE:MNX) Director Steve Saviuk purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,108,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$664,800.
CVE MNX remained flat at $C$0.60 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,143. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.35. Manitex Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$0.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.77.
Manitex Capital Company Profile
Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Manitex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.