Manitex Capital Inc. (CVE:MNX) Director Purchases C$36,000.00 in Stock

Manitex Capital Inc. (CVE:MNX) Director Steve Saviuk purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,108,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$664,800.

CVE MNX remained flat at $C$0.60 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,143. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.35. Manitex Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$0.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.77.

Manitex Capital Company Profile

Manitex Capital Inc, through its subsidiary, Valeo Pharma Inc, acquires and markets specialty pharmaceutical products, and distributes third-party pharmaceutical products primarily in Canada. It operates through two segments, Investments and Pharmaceutical. The company sells its products through wholesalers and retail pharmacy chains, as well as through hospitals and other groups.

