ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.59-0.67 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.68-0.75 EPS.

Shares of MAN traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.61. The company had a trading volume of 922,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,687. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $49.57 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

MAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. CL King reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.