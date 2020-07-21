Marquette Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,856. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.97.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.05). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.