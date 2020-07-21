Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.31. 20,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,376. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $170.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.20.

