Marquette Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,967,567. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.35. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

