Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) is Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s 2nd Largest Position

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 5.1% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $59,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,156,679,000 after buying an additional 470,845 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,316,366,000 after acquiring an additional 62,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,183,742,000 after acquiring an additional 367,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,735,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,022,000 after acquiring an additional 356,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,849,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,103,895,000 after purchasing an additional 366,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 733,054 shares of company stock worth $220,158,576 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA traded up $7.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $311.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,278,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,604,965. The stock has a market cap of $313.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.07.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

