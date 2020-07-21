Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Mastercard by 1,039.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,092,000 after acquiring an additional 73,607 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $3,165,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $735,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $62,379,828.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,558,271,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 733,054 shares of company stock worth $220,158,576. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $7.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $311.96. 5,278,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,604,965. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.35. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Stephens upped their price target on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.07.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

