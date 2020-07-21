Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Mastercard by 14.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 6.5% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $7.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $311.96. 5,278,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,604,965. The company has a market cap of $313.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.07.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total value of $20,932,676.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,139,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,573,922,549.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 733,054 shares of company stock worth $220,158,576 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

