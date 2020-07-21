Maverick Chain Price Tops $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $292,136.10 and approximately $2,833.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maverick Chain has traded up 44.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.81 or 0.01888785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00188238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00076566 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001019 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000183 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

