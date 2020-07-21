Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up approximately 0.9% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.07.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $191.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600,517. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $142.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.31.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

