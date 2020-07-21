Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Medley Management Inc (NYSE:MDLY) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.68, 560,824 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 103% from the average session volume of 276,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medley Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Get Medley Management alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The asset manager reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Medley Management had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Medley Management by 263.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medley Management by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medley Management in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

Medley Management Company Profile (NYSE:MDLY)

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Medley Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medley Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.