Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 313,381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,553,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,600,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2,616.0% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 51,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 49,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.73. 4,080,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,447,607. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.29 and a 200 day moving average of $100.85.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.53.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

