Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Decreased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. cut its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,408 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $30,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $2.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.73. 4,080,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,447,607. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.53.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

