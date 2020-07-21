Monero Classic Trading 30.4% Higher This Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 63.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $7.85 million and approximately $2,695.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00004468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00758718 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003678 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000145 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,164,750 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

