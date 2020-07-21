Monero (XMR) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last week, Monero has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for $69.59 or 0.00758718 BTC on exchanges including Coindeal, Huobi, Bitfinex and OKEx. Monero has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and approximately $59.93 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 63.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003678 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000145 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,638,281 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Nanex, OKEx, Bitfinex, Bitlish, CoinEx, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, Gate.io, B2BX, Exmo, Kraken, Graviex, Instant Bitex, Coinbe, Braziliex, Coindeal, Crex24, Livecoin, Bisq, LiteBit.eu, BTC Trade UA, Coinroom, Cryptopia, Coinut, Bitbns, Huobi, Bittrex, HitBTC, Cryptomate, Tux Exchange, Ovis, Trade Satoshi, Binance, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha, BitBay, TradeOgre, OpenLedger DEX, Bithumb, Exrates, Poloniex, SouthXchange and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

