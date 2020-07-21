Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Lifted by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 551.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.22. The company had a trading volume of 818,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,664,176. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.27. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,927,506.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

