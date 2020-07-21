Morpheus Labs Price Reaches $0.0169 on Top Exchanges (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $5.87 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded up 78.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Liquid and FCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs’ genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, FCoin, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

