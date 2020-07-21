NAGA Achieves Market Cap of $2.76 Million (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. One NAGA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, IDEX, Bittrex and HitBTC. Over the last week, NAGA has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $4,081.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NAGA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045934 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $454.07 or 0.04950875 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002814 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017603 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00056244 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00032045 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NAGA (NGC) is a token. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NAGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.