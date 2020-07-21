Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) is Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,524,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,062 shares during the period. Nelnet comprises about 4.8% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $72,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 38.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Michael S. Dunlap bought 1,347,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $60,044,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,009,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,566,713.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 100,000 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $4,885,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,303.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nelnet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nelnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of NNI stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,773. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 85.59, a quick ratio of 85.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.70 and a 12 month high of $69.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 0.52.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($1.11). Nelnet had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

