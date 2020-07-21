Nepsis Inc. Has $1.08 Million Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Nepsis Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the period. Southern accounts for 0.5% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $636,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Southern by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 429,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,336,000 after purchasing an additional 25,928 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Southern by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,970,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $108,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,262.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,590. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.26. 3,044,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,610,465. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. Southern’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on SO shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Southern from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.10.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.