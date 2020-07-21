Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Geneva Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Geneva Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 48.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,242 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 3.3% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,195,984,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,142,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,451 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,296,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,207 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 181.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,373,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,266,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,569 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,813 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.74.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,414,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,305,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $2,544,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,762,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,681 shares of company stock worth $69,616,601. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $9.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $502.41. The stock had a trading volume of 11,859,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,196,577. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $220.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.