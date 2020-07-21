Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,153 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Netflix by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,207 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Netflix by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,685,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Netflix by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,142,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,451 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,950,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,360,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,446,123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,048 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Netflix from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.74.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $9.42 on Monday, hitting $502.41. 11,859,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,196,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $463.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.27. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The firm has a market cap of $220.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 9,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.32, for a total value of $5,216,859.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,954.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total value of $23,895,891.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,895,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,681 shares of company stock worth $69,616,601. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

