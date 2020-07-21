Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Trading Down 6.8%

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) shares dropped 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $3.01, approximately 561,983 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 604,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

STIM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair lowered Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 55.58% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. The company had revenue of $11.48 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Neuronetics Inc will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 24,937 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 25.3% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 495,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 209.6% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 476,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 322,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 155.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 205,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 125,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

