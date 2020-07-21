Newton (NEW) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global. During the last seven days, Newton has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Newton has a total market capitalization of $13.62 million and $644,684.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.76 or 0.01850971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00192187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00080121 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00001038 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000178 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.