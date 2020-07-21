Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Stake Lowered by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,767 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Nike makes up 3.4% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Nike were worth $39,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 668.9% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nike by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.01.

NKE traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $95.65. 5,819,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,406,703. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $148.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,297,730 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.