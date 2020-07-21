Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $18,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 54.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $398.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.83.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $5.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $301.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,050. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $313.84 and its 200 day moving average is $335.25. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.