Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for 1.5% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $12,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 12.3% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 2.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Novartis by 22.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Novartis by 68.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 336,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after acquiring an additional 137,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.39. 71,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,856. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.97. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The stock has a market cap of $198.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.05). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

