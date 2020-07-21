Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in Novartis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Novartis by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 171,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,009,000 after acquiring an additional 14,645 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.02. 104,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

