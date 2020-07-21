Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,325,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,568,000 after purchasing an additional 236,863 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,155,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,974,000 after purchasing an additional 35,695 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,176,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,017,000 after purchasing an additional 281,520 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,162,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,191,000 after purchasing an additional 146,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,543,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,937,000 after purchasing an additional 140,035 shares in the last quarter. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO stock traded up $1.29 on Monday, hitting $68.46. 1,042,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,388. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 73.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.