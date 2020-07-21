NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in NVIDIA by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $12.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $420.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,040,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,105,180. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $378.64 and its 200 day moving average is $298.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.59, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $147.39 and a twelve month high of $431.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.89.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total value of $2,686,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 49 shares of company stock worth $14,574 and sold 250,738 shares worth $93,670,532. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

