Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.1% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 73,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 28,167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,685,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $668,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,309,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,218,000 after buying an additional 115,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,286,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,113,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,002. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

