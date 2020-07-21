Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys New Shares in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after buying an additional 20,473 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 241.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,509,000 after purchasing an additional 17,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.71.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.31 on Monday, reaching $145.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $146.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.07.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $1,378,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,745,994.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $150,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,082. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

