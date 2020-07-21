Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys Shares of 1,775 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,995,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 309.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,172,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the period. AXA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 4,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 55,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,368,000 after buying an additional 9,662 shares during the period.

IWM traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.96. The stock had a trading volume of 19,625,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,533,375. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

