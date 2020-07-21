Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Grows Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 637,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,270,000 after acquiring an additional 222,552 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $1,438,000. Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 58,212.0% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 174,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,435,000 after purchasing an additional 90,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.32.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.12. 16,613,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,892,564. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $198.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

