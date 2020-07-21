Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,773,000 after buying an additional 82,775 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 88.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 36.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.21.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.47. 6,110,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,478,950. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.75 and its 200 day moving average is $120.03. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $134.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

