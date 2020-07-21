Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $419,000 Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,286 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.8% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.08.

Boeing stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.42. 25,269,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,230,799. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00. The company has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.77.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

