Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $5.76 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,736 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.62. 6,749,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,355,041. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.59.

