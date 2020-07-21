Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $542,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $3,440,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 492,812 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $144,847,000 after acquiring an additional 26,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 456,492 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $773,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,042,351.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $1,546,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,133.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,380 shares of company stock worth $11,064,249. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.70.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $326.51. 1,863,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,589. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $262.71 and a 12 month high of $329.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $308.85 and a 200 day moving average of $305.04. The firm has a market cap of $143.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

