Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $735,000 Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,287 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000.

IJR stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,338,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,451,595. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average of $69.02.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

