Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Purchases 1,267 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Paypal were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 45,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 29,248 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Paypal by 66.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Paypal by 44.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyTop Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyTop Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.90 on Monday, reaching $178.82. 6,021,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,075,956. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $183.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.40 and a 200-day moving average of $129.30. The company has a market capitalization of $207.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.18, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Paypal from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paypal from $153.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.43.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

