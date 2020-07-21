Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Purchases 46,945 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,889 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,945 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up about 2.6% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $30,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.07.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $191.61. 2,157,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,600,517. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.31.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.