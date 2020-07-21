Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Raises Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,933 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 3.0% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $35,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 6.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 116,528 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $21,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 46.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $973,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM traded up $7.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $195.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,728,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,878,179. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $202.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,083.83, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.26.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.21.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $1,533,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 7,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $1,097,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 600,551 shares of company stock worth $108,163,757 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.