Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 2,244 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 42,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 34,242 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 79,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,824,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of EPD traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,225,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,922,316. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.44. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

In other news, COO Graham W. Bacon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.23.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.