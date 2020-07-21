Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 343 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,313,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $303,394,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,559,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,874,000 after buying an additional 961,594 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,651,000 after buying an additional 709,541 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,708,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,255,000 after buying an additional 702,933 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $3.01 on Monday, reaching $177.60. 1,221,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.21 and a 200-day moving average of $173.29. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 986.72, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.32.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

