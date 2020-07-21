Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 577 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,545 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. eBay makes up 4.0% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned approximately 0.13% of eBay worth $47,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in eBay by 60.5% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $964,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,510,268 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $345,550,000 after purchasing an additional 158,304 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,031,000. Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of eBay by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,920,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $238,075,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of eBay by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,321,892 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $190,202,000 after purchasing an additional 138,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $58.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,414,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,131,246. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average is $40.31. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra downgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

