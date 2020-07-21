Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN decreased its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,857 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 2,407.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.12. 1,605,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,080. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Daniel S. Hermann purchased 20,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $256,965.80. Also, CEO James C. Ryan III purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $51,262.00. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ONB shares. BidaskClub cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens raised Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.